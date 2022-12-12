British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

