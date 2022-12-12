Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.71

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 34291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a market cap of $502.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.
Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 181,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 113,452 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
