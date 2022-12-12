Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.71

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 34291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $502.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 181,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 113,452 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

