Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Price Target at $85.29

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 1.2 %

STT stock opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in State Street by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.