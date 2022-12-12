BTIG Research Trims PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price to $16.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at BTIG Research to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $14.42. 50,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.30. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $18.67.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
