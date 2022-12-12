Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Buffalo Coal Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

About Buffalo Coal

(Get Rating)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.