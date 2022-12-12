Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMBL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWI Management LP bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,879,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,221,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

