Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMBL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.65.
Bumble Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BMBL stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.