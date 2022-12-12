CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 738.9% in November

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 738.9% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.90 ($4.11) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.25 ($4.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CAIXY remained flat at $1.12 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 171,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,081. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

