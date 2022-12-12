Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.80.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.5 %

CPB opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

