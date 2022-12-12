Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $73.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.86. 169,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,906. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,499. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

