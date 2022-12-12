Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 386006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canstar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

