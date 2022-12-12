Cape ANN Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,714,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

