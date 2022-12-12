Cape ANN Savings Bank Purchases 276 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $47,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 83,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,637. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $111.37. The firm has a market cap of $275.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.