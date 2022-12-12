Cape ANN Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 672,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after buying an additional 349,472 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $151.37. 14,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

