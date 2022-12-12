Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
CBNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %
CBNK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.03. 13,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $336.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
