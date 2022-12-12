Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CBNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

CBNK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.03. 13,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $336.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 157.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 87.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

