Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Acquires £39,000 in Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating) insider Joe Oatley purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($47,555.18).

CAR stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.87. Carclo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 41.55 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00.

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.

