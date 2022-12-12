Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen downgraded Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Carvana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.10.

Carvana Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $953.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $274.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Carvana by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

