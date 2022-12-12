Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 6.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $5.00. The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.74. 175,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,412,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $59,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 150.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $906.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.94 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

