Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Casper has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $313.23 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,351,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 10,579,082,971 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,350,480,086 with 10,578,177,726 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02979959 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,574,481.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

