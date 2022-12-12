CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.07

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

