CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0937 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $75.46 million and $14.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09376222 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $20,318,582.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

