Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.17. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 34 shares traded.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $806.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 867.35% and a net margin of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

About Cellebrite DI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $42,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

