Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 on December 30th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $17.99. 71,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,393,004. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after acquiring an additional 869,663 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,364,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,484,000 after acquiring an additional 785,961 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,886,000 after acquiring an additional 193,962 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

