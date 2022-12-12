Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Announces — Dividend of $0.08

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.