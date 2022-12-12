Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.34 on Monday, hitting C$24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.13. The company has a market cap of C$47.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.86 and a 52 week high of C$31.19.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.93.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,009,620.30. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,054.98.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

