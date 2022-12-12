Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Down 4.4%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 16,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,101,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 5.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
Featured Articles
