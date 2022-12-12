Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Down 4.4%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 16,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,101,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $20,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $16,462,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 28.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,775,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 390,626 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 316,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter worth about $6,334,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

