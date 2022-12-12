Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down to $33.03

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $31.80. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 3,295 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.