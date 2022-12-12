China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 4,320.8% in November

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 4,320.8% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CIHKY traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

