China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,745,000 shares, an increase of 233.2% from the November 15th total of 1,124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 624.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Railway Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

China Railway Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRWOF remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Monday. China Railway Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Featured Articles

