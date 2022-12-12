Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.25.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.65. 50,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,892. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.