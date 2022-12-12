Christian Godin Sells 5,000 Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) Stock

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) Director Christian Godin sold 5,000 shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$18,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,210 shares in the company, valued at C$392,977.

Christian Godin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Christian Godin sold 4,000 shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPH remained flat at C$3.96 during midday trading on Monday. 23,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.79. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.54 and a 52 week high of C$4.05. The stock has a market cap of C$99.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.87.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

