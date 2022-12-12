Chromia (CHR) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Chromia (CHR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $80.81 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $901.96 or 0.05300539 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00508215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.97 or 0.30111961 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars.

