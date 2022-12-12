Chromia (CHR) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CHR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $80.60 million and $6.54 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $922.36 or 0.05374841 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00512337 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.99 or 0.30356206 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

