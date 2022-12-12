CIBC Lowers Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target to C$16.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 price objective on Softchoice and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Softchoice Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:SFTC traded up 0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 16.36. 16,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,962. Softchoice has a twelve month low of 13.57 and a twelve month high of 28.66.

About Softchoice

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

