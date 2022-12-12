Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Stock Up 2.1 %
Cinedigm stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.83.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
