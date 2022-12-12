Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

CZBS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Citizens Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.01.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

