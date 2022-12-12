Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %
CZBS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Citizens Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.01.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens Bancshares (CZBS)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.