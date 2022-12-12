City State Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

City State Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 804.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $335.41 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

