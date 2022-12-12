Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 487.8% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions stock remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Monday. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,378. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLINR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000.

