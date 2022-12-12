CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Up 5,408.1% in November

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,500 shares, a growth of 5,408.1% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CN Energy Group. Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNEY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 89,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,807. CN Energy Group. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

