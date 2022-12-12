CNB Bank Acquires 5,814 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CNB Bank lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,439,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,576,000 after buying an additional 575,314 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 50.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 987,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

