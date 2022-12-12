CNB Bank Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,972 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTC. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.