CNB Bank Has $457,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $129.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

