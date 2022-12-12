Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of LDP opened at $18.78 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
