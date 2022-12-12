Columbia Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.00.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0 %

AVGO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $544.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.04. The stock has a market cap of $220.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

