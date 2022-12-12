Columbia Asset Management Acquires New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 540,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

AEP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.84. 17,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

