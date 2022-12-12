Columbia Asset Management Buys Shares of 2,424 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 118,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after buying an additional 33,673 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

