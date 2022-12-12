Columbia Asset Management Buys Shares of 24,631 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 30.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.33. 8,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

