Columbia Asset Management Invests $864,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.4% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 87,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $185.64. 3,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.22. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.24) to GBX 3,350 ($40.85) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,232.22.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

