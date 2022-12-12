Columbia Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,874,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $176.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,407. The firm has a market cap of $460.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

