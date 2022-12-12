Columbia Asset Management Purchases Shares of 84,753 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.42. 181,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,950,580. The stock has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

