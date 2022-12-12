Columbia Asset Management Takes $4.97 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

